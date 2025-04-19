Jagga Reddy leads ‘Jai Bhim’ rally in Sangareddy, demands apology from Amit Shah

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President Jagga Reddy led a massive “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” rally in Sangareddy, protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Dr B R Ambedkar.

The rally began at the IB guest house and concluded at the Ambedkar statue near the old bus stand, with hundreds of Congress workers and leaders participating, including DCC President Nirmala Jagga Reddy and constituency in-charge Shivasena Reddy.

Jagga Reddy strongly criticised Amit Shah for allegedly questioning Ambedkar’s stature in Parliament. “Yes, Ambedkar is as revered as a god. After Lord Ram, Allah, and Jesus Christ, Ambedkar holds that kind of respect among the people of this country,” he said.

He praised Ambedkar as the architect of modern India, crediting him for the Constitution that guarantees equality, freedom, and justice. “The reason we live with dignity today is because of the laws framed by Ambedkar. Even Modi and Amit Shah holding office today is possible only because of the right to vote that Ambedkar gave us,” Reddy asserted.

He called out the BJP for failing to apologise. “Our leader Rahul Gandhi demanded an unconditional apology from Amit Shah for insulting Ambedkar in Parliament. But till now, neither Shah nor Prime Minister Modi has responded,” he said, warning that the Congress party would continue nationwide protests until an apology is made.

Reddy accused BJP leaders of being disrespectful and shameless in their approach to Ambedkar’s legacy.

Promising to address local concerns, Reddy assured the people of Sangareddy that their needs would be met with support from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi. He also announced plans for a public meeting in Sangareddy soon to discuss developmental initiatives and hear the people’s demands directly.