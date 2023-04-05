Jains celebrate Mahavir Jayanthi with gusto, fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Jains all over the country observed the most auspicious day of their religion 'Mahavir Jayanti' on Tuesday. Several rallies were taken out and the Jain communities were seen thronging temples to worship Lord Mahavir the 24th and the last Tirthankara. Children and elders were enlightened over the articulations by renowned preceptors to preach the path of morality and righteousness on the life of Lord Mahavir. In the name of Mahavira, folks visit innumerable holy places and others travel to temples to meditate and offer prayers to Mahavir.

Inside the sacred Jain temples beneficial and advantageous lectures were also arranged by Jain doctrine to examine and scrutinise on the fundamental questions of life and Truth. The sacred temples also performed traditional pujas with certain set of rituals to honour the statue of Mahavir by flowers, rice, fruits and Dudh Abhisheka. This remarkable holy day is memorialised when most of the Jains atone fast for peace and salvation and also conduct some purposeful ceremonies and social awareness operations.

People specially youngsters were seen chanting slogans like Trishala Nandan Veer Ki…Jai Bolo Mahavir Ki and Vande Veeram. Mahavir Jayanti is observed on the 17th day of the month of the rising moon called Chaitra. It is dominantly celebrated mostly in the month of March/April according to the Lunar calendar. Although, it is observed strictly somewhere in the month of April according to the Gregorian calendar.

The auspicious day started with a traditional bath of the adorable statues and idols of Lord Mahavira. This ceremonial shower is relatively popular as Jal Abhisheka. Following this, Jains also involve themselves in numerous charitable ventures and public spirited acts at some familiar vicinity during the daytime. These benevolent activities allow Jain practitioners to connect with the outer world and show respect to Lord Mahavira. Traditional processions were also carried out where people participate in umpteen Mahavir carcades and carry out various processions in streets for the prominent festivity.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir (who was called Vardhaman in his childhood) is regarded as one of the holiest and most accomplished missionaries of peace and harmony

Mahavir Jayanti has a great significance as this day is dedicated to Lord Mahavir, a Jain saint who is known amongst the most famous saints. It is known that Mahavir's mother had certain auspicious dreams when she was pregnant. However, the Svetambara Jains believe that she saw 16 dreams, while the Digambara Jains believe that she saw 14 dreams.