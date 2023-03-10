Jal hai to Kal hai: Alarming levels of groundwater table depletion in twin cities

Rangareddy: Despite receiving a good amount of rainfall in the last monsoon season, the groundwater level in the bore wells is decreasing due to the huge increase in water consumption and cultivation. According to the authorities, the ground water level has already decreased in 18 mandals across the Ranga Reddy district as the temperatures intensified in the early March. Experts warn that there is a risk of further increase in temperatures in the months of April and May, which is likely to worsen the crisis.



The people of the district said that unless the government takes early measures to address the drinking water problem, it may lead to shortage of water for the people, and we should start formulating plans from now to avoid water shortage.

As the temperatures have intensified in the beginning of March this year, the ground water level in the district is falling rapidly, causing concern among the farmers and the residents. If the situation continues, it is certain that the water levels will worsen in the rural areas. It is said that the concerned authorities have checked the water levels of underground water in 68 wells in the district and the water level has decreased in most of them. In January last year, the average groundwater level was recorded at 6.52 and in January 2023, the average water level was recorded at 6.91. Comparing to the records of 2022 and 2023, the water level decreased by 0.39 meters. Also, in the month of February 2022, the underground water level of the district was 7.55 meters and in February 2023, it was recorded as 8.19 meters with 0.36 meters of ground water decreasing.

With regard tothe mandal-wise average groundwater levels of February 2023 and 2022, ground water levels have increased in 9 mandals of the district while average water levels have fallen in 18 mandals, according to official figures. While the consumption of water in the agriculture sector has increased in the rural areas, the household needs in the cities have increased even further. The exponential growth of building new houses in the cities has translated into enormous use of groundwater. Most of the residents are digging borewells in the apartments which is leading to the excess extraction of groundwater. As the population of cities is also increasing day by day, the consumption of water has also doubled.

Ground Water Department Officer Raghupathi Reddy said that human survival is possible only if we save water. He suggested the people to not to get attracted towards borewells. He said that we examined the water levels of ground water in 68 wells in the district. In January 2023, the groundwater level is 6.91 meters while it was recorded at 6.52 meters in the same month last year. Everyone should save water keeping in mind the needs of future, he said.