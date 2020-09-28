Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Hyderabad provides financial aid to private school teachers

Hyderabad: Many private school teachers have been facing hardships after losing their jobs due to Covid pandemic crisis. In view of this, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Hyderabad provided financial aid to the teachers on Sunday.

According to JIH, in the wake of lockdown and uncertainty of their jobs, many private teachers have been forced to take up labour jobs to support their family. In such conditions, JIH Hyderabad extended help to 300 private school teachers with financial support.

At Asifnagar JIH office, the organisation president Hafez Rashaduddin distributed an aid of Rs 5,000 each among 300 private school teachers.

On the occasion, Hafez Rashaduddin said, "In first phase JIH distributed Rs 15 lakh for private teachers. In second phase, JIH will select a few more private school teachers and help them too."

He also said, "Other voluntary organisations should come forward and render their help to the teachers in need," he added.

Al-Khair Society Secretary Muneeruddin, JIH City Secretary Azam Ali Baig and others were among those present.