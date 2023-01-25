JEE exam main-2023 commences peacefully

Hyderabad: Candidates holding their admit cards were seen rushing to the Joint Entrance Examination main (JEE Main 2023) exam centres on the first day of the exam on Tuesday. According to the JEE aspirants the overall exam papers were moderate, physics and chemistry papers were easy. But they found mathematics paper a little tough and also too lengthy.

A few candidates pointed out that those who failed to upload their Aadhaar card details during the registration faced little difficulty to enter the exam centres, including Noma Convention at Nacharam, and many more.

Ashish Reddy, who appeared for the exam at Noma Convention Centre, said, "Physics and chemistry papers were very easy. All questions were from important chapters, but Mathematics had many questions on integration topic. There was only one question in Section B that I found very easy. Due to mathematics paper my overall percentage may be low."

Said Shreya, another aspirant, "I was comfortable with physics and chemistry paper, as all questions were from NCERT book. However, mathematics part was very tough. Due to postponement of JEE exam many times; due to this confusion, we could not prepare properly".

According to Rajesh, another aspirant, "It is very difficult to score full marks at JEE exam this year. Questions were almost from class XII syllabus; physics and chemistry paper was easy than last year, but maths papers were tough. Almost all questions were application-based."

According to reliable sources, JEE main exam commenced 15 minutes late. In the morning session the candidates were given a little extra time to complete their papers. Although the exam was scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and 3 to 6 pm, the centres were open by 7 am for the first session and at 1 pm for the session to avoid confusion.

Around 86,000 students have registered for the JEE exam from Telangana. It will get over on February 1. This year, apart from English and Hindi, 13 regional languages have been added along with Telugu.