JNTU-Hyderabad to hold ICIET-2022 from Sept 15 to 17

HYDERABAD: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy released here on Friday. The International Conference brochure and launched conference website www.iciet2022-jntuh.co.in for the conference on 'Innovations in Engineering and Technology (ICIET-2022).

The conference is to be organised as part of the golden jubilee celebrations of JNTU-H, University-Industry Interaction Centre and all the departments of the University Colleges of Engineering under JNTU-H from September 15 to 17.

Launching the website, the VC said the three-day conference was being organised for all branches of engineering to bring academicians, researchers, scientists and industrialists from within the country and abroad together on a common platform to exchange knowledge and ideas. Prof A Govardhan, Rector, said the conference facilitates research and development in current and emerging fields centred on computing and applications, specifically on technological solutions to combat the uncertainty posed due to the outbreak of Covid pandemic and natural disasters.

He suggested review of the received research papers meticulously for quality and recommended that the selected papers should be published in reputed web of Science, Scopus Indexed Journals with a provision for extended journal publications. Prof M Manzoor Hussain, Registrar, stressed systematic holding of proceedings of the conference to elevate JNTU-H reputation at the global level.

He said the conference will help delegates establish research or business relations as well as to find international linkage for future collaborations in their research and career path. The co-patrons of the conference are Dr A Prabhukumar, Principal, JNTU-H CEH, Dr R Markandeya, Principal, JNTU-H UCEM, Dr G N Srinivas, Principal, JNTUH UCES, Dr V Venkateswara Reddy, Principal, JNTU-H UCEJ. The co-conveners are Prof M T Naik, Vice-Principal, JNTU-H UCEH, Dr B Vishnu Vardhan, Vice-Principal, JNTU-H UCEM, Dr G Narsimha, Vice-Principal, JNTU-H UCES.