JNTUH maps out academic transformation under new development plan

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has initiated the formulation of its Institutional Development Plan (IDP), with the inaugural meeting held on Monday. The session focused on Academic Enabler-C, one of the eight enablers outlined in the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines to enhance quality, promote innovation, and ensure holistic student development.

The meeting brought together key committee members, including the director of DAP, heads of departments from the Kukatpally campus, principals of UCESTH and UCMH, the director of UGC-MMTTC, university and college librarians, the director of examination, directors of J-HUB and J-TBI, and the placement officer. Discussions centred on strengthening institutional strategies, robust faculty recruitment and development, flexible multidisciplinary curricula, and technology-enabled blended learning.

Members emphasised creating a progressive learning environment that balances academic excellence with student well-being. The deliberations also highlighted the importance of continuous improvement through practice-oriented research and the adoption of emerging technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The integration of vocational education with employability skills was also prioritised.