JNTUH to award over 92K degrees, 74 gold medals

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad will confer honorary doctorate to Professor TG Sitharam, Chairman All India Council for Technical Education, during its XIII convocation on Tuesday. During the ceremony, around 74 gold medals will be presented to meritorious students. A total of 92,118 degrees – 77,559 Undergraduate, 13,063 Postgraduate, 950 Doctor of Pharmacy, 305 Doctor of Philosophy and 241 other degrees will be presented to successful students during the event. Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who is also JNTU-Hyderabad Chancellor, will take part in the convocation and Professor Sitharam will deliver the convocation address.

“According to JNTUH officials, the University is in the process of revising the course curriculum and the syllabi of all UG and PG programmes in the form of R25 regulations, which will be applicable from the academic year 2025-26,” Professor Reddy said, adding that the main objective of the syllabus revision is to prepare industry need based curriculum that will enhance employability skills, “A total of 791 students of JNTU-Hyderabad University colleges/units have been placed during campus interviews for the academic year 2024-25.