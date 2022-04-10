Jos Alukkas launches two stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The renowned jeweller group Jos Alukkas launched its two new stores in the city - at Dilsukhnagar and Kukatpally on Saturday. The Dilsukhnagar store was inaugurated by LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and Keerthy Suresh.

Jos Alukkas Managing Directors Varghese Alukka, Paul J Alukka and John Alukka were also present on the occasion. They said that the new stores will feature the largest collection of BIS certified 916 gold jewelery and internationally lab certified diamond jewelery.

As part of the launch, the jeweler has announced a set of special Inaugural offers.

"The customers can buy gold jewelery worth Rs 35,000 and get a free gold coin. They can also exchange their old 22Kt gold for new gold jewelry,''­ said Varghese Alukka.