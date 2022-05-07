JP Nadda lacks knowledge of projects, says Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud on Friday lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda, accusing him of spewing venom on the State. Addressing the media here, Goud alleged that Nadda didn't have basic knowledge of lift irrigation projects."His speech at the public meeting held in Mahbubnagar was full of lies."

"Nadda said the BJP would have completed the Kaleshwaram project with the budget of Rs.20,000 crore if his party was in power in Telangana. Is there any lift irrigation project like Kaleshwaram project in the world that has been constructed with just Rs.20,000 crore", he questioned.

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre is involved in corruption and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only working for corporates at the cost of the poor, Goud said all projects being implemented by the Union government have become ATM cards for BJP leaders.

"The way language is being used by BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay against me is disgusting; he doesn't have minimum common sense while speaking, Goud lashed out. "Bandi Sanjay's padayatra is not useful for people. Bandi is provoking people in the name of caste and religion and trying to divide them," he pointed out.

Legislators Alla Venkateshwara Reddy, Anajayya Yadav and Patnam Narender Reddy were present at the press meet.