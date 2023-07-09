JP Nadda's meeting the 11 state presidents begins in Hyderabad

The BJP National President JP Nadda's crucial meeting with 11 state presidents and general secretaries to discuss on the various aspects related to the upcoming legislative and parliamentary elections, as well as strategies to bring the party to power has begun a while ago is underway at the BJP state office in Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy, the BJP state president, warmly welcomed JP Nadda upon his arrival in Hyderabad while leaders such as BL Santosh, Bandi Sanjay, Purandeshwari (AP state president), DK Aruna, MP Laxman, Etela Rajender, and other important figures are also present on the occasion.

Upon his arrival at the BJP state office, JP Nadda greeted party members and proceeded inside for the meeting. Etela Rajender has been entrusted with the responsibility of addressing any grievances among dissatisfied leaders within the BJP. The state leadership has made all the necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the meeting.