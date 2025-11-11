Jubilee Hills Bypoll Voting Peaceful: 20.76% Turnout Recorded by 11 AM

Voting for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election is currently underway. As of now, voting is proceeding peacefully without any disturbances, according to officers.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m.

Minor EVM Glitches Fixed

A few polling stations reported EVM malfunctions, but the problems were resolved quickly. Voting has continued smoothly after repairs.

Voter Turnout

By 11 a.m., around 20.76% of voters had cast their votes. The constituency has a total of 4,01,365 voters, and polling is being held at 407 booths.

Candidates and Celebrities

There are 58 candidates in the fray. Several political leaders and film celebrities arrived early in the morning to cast their votes, encouraging others to do the same.

Tight Security Arrangements

Police have made heavy security measures to ensure peaceful polling. Around 1,761 police personnel have been deployed. Also, CISF forces have been stationed at sensitive polling stations.