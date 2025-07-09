June 30 pharma reactor blast: NDMA report holds Sigachi management responsible

Hyderabad: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in its preliminary report, has held the management of the Sigachi Chemical Factory Private Limited responsible for the June 30 blast that has claimed 44 lives so far, with searches on to identify at least eight missing persons. The NDMA nailed the neglect of safety measures by the company as the main reason for the reactor blast in the chemical factory at Pashamylaram industrial area in Sangareddy district.

A team of NDMA officials visited the factory and held a meeting with representatives of the management. The NDMA officials grilled the management about the safety measures taken by the company for the protection of the workers in the reactors and other facilities where high concentrated drug material is being produced.

Officials said the NDMA concluded that the company was not following the safety protocol in the factory and not taking care of the workers’ safety in the workplaces at the reactors. The NDMA authorities took the management to task also for not providing adequate information on the safety of the workers on the day the ghastly fire mishap occurred in the factory.

Delay in the use of safety equipment meant to rescue the seriously injured was a big cause of concern and raised serious doubts on the management’s sincerity in the maintenance of safety protocol for the workers.

The NDMA noticed that the factory was running round the clock without checking the safety protocol and standard operating procedures for workers before the start of every shift. The fire incident happened in the morning shift when the officials of the safety wing were not present fully and the management was also not serious in maintaining a strict vigil of the safety of the industry premises.

Officials said that the NDMA’s report was crucial to proceed against the company. The state government will use the preliminary report to ascertain the authenticity of safety measures in the factory before proceeding against the company.