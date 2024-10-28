Jupally advocates Buddhist teachings

Hyderabad: Minister for Tourism and Culture, Jupally Krishna Rao, said that the principles taught by Gautama Buddha are the ultimate remedy for societal issues, bringing fulfillment to human life.

The Minister attended a programme at the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara in Secunderabad on Sunday. Later, he participated in the traditional cloth offering to Buddhist monks who had completed the rainy season retreat. The event was organised by the Maha Bodhi Dayaka Mandali and Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara. During the ceremony, Minister Jupally also unveiled a Telugu translation of the "Buddhavamsa," translated by Dr Sivanagi Reddy from the Pali language. Responding to requests from the monks of Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara for financial aid to translate the Buddhist Tripitaka texts into Telugu, Jupally Krishna Rao announced a grant of Rs four crore to support this endeavour. Additionally, the Maha Bodhi Society and the Light of Buddhadharma Foundation International India will jointly organise the Buddhist Cultural and Heritage Festival from February 6 to 8, 2025, at Buddhavanam in Nagarjuna Sagar and in Hyderabad. The event will host Buddhist monks from various countries.

On the occasion, the Minister emphasised the relevance of Buddha’s message of compassion, non-violence, peace, and coexistence with nature, urging society to follow the wisdom of the Buddha to avert global crises. He asserted that following the path shown by Buddha would help resolve the pressing issues humanity faces today. Jupally also expressed the government’s commitment, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, to revitalise ancient Buddhist sites across Telangana and promote Buddha’s teachings globally.

He highlighted the government’s support for cultural institutions like Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, noting the allocation of Rs 2.17 crore for the construction of a meditation centre at the Vihara by CM Revanth Reddy.