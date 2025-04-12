  • Menu
Justice A Rajasheker Reddy appointed as Lokayukta

Justice Shameem Akthar has been appointed as the State Human Rights Commission Chairman

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has appointed Justice A Rajasheker Reddy, a former Judge of the High Court, as Lokayukta of Telangana.

Justice Rajasheker Reddy shall hold the office for a term of five years from the date of his assumption of charge and he shall be a full time officer and will have the status of Chief Justice of a High Court during his tenure as Lokayukta. The Governor appointed Justice B S Jag Jeevan Kumar, a former District and Sessions Judge, as Upa-Lokayukta, Institution of Lokayukta for five years from the date of his assumption of charge.

In another order, Justice Shameem Akthar has been appointed as the State Human Rights Commission Chairman. Shivani Praveena and Dr B Kishore were appointed as members of the Commission.

