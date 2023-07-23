Justice Alok Aradhe takes charge as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Justice Alok Aradhe took oath as the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Sunday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to Justice Alok Aradhe.

In an oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was also present. The Chief Minister came to Raj Bhavan after a gap of 13 months. Last time KCR came to Raj Bhavan was when Justice Ujjal Bhuyan took oath as the Chief Justice.

Justice Alok Aradhe is the sixth Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.