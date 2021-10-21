Hyderabad: 'Kahaani Koi Bhi Ho, Tum Hi Ho Nayaka', the closing lines of Nykaa's latest brand film, are a reverberation of its provenance - a reminder for every woman to embrace her place in the world and celebrate it. A vocal champion and cheerleader for women taking charge of their own story, Nykaa, since its inception, has found ways to pay homage to their resilient spirit.



Now, with a new film featuring six uplifting stories set to a powerful poetic narration, the brand applauds the indomitable endurance and quiet resolve that has been innate to women through time.

As the nayaka of her own unique story, each woman in the film charts a journey fraught with challenges to arrive at her destination. The film gives us a glimpse into the lives of a STEM entrepreneur, a bike stuntwoman, a mountaineer mom, a hijabi rapper, a transgender doctor and a mid-life chess master, to unveil the electric power of their grit. Each traverses through their own different paths that converge into a common thread of determination that binds these women together. With each frame, the film inspires you to listen to your own voice and affirms that when it comes to your story, there can be only one nayaka- YOU. Woven throughout this powerful narration is the very essence of brand Nykaa - subtle yet significant reminders of the transformative power of beauty- beyond physical manifestation, to become power and reclamation.

Speaking about the film, Shalini Raghavan, group CMO at Nykaa says, "the story of every woman who imagines and discovers her life's own narrative, needs to be told and celebrated. How a woman chooses to express herself is about heart and intuition. At Nykaa we will always be her champion. Through this film we reiterate this commitment to ignite her flight to be the nayaka of her own story."

'Tum Hi Ho Nykaa' has been directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi of Good Morning Films and conceptualised by Abhijit Avasthi and team Sideways. Set to the haunting voice of Ila Arun, the film's cinematographer is celebrated Tetsuo Nagata. #TumHiHoNykaa will run across TV channels and digital platforms from October 4 onwards and can be viewed at.







