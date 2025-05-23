Kaleshwaram notice politically motivated, says KCR

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Thursday met party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss on the Kaleshwaram notice being issued to the BRS chief.

Both the leaders had a two and half hour meeting at KCR’s farmhouse on the notices and how to go about this. According to sources, the BRS chief had told Harish Rao that this notice was a political conspiracy by the Congress party. He asked Harish Rao to wait for some more time so that they can see the contents in the notice and then take a stand. The party would take a decision regarding appearing for questioning only after seeing the notice.

The term of the Kaleshwaram Commission, which was supposed to give the report by this month end, was increased further by the government. After this, the Commission issued notices to KCR, Harish and BJP leader Eatala Rajender. A few days back, BRS working president KT Rama Rao met Harish Rao and had discussions with Harish on the same issue. Now the discussions between the BRS chief and senior leader of the party are indicating that the party may take a decision to appear before the Commission.

Meanwhile, in a chit chat, the BRS working president raised the doubts that the incident was the conspiracy of Congress and BJP. Stating that they had not received the notice individually, KTR said that the party would respond after seeing the notice. “The misinformation done on the Palamuru Rangareddy project has come to light.

The truth came out as a witness in yesterday’s observations by the Supreme Court. The misinformation being done by this Congress and BJP on Kaleshwaram will also come to light soon,” he said.

The BRS leader said that both Congress and BJP were doing dirty politics on the Kaleshwaram project. “Public administration has become a percentage rule and these notices are to divert people’s attention from that. The Congress party’s commissions are coming out. Justice Ghose said that his report is completed and the investigation is over. But why was it extended again? The government should say. The real agenda of these notices was to demolish all the barrages in the Kaleshwaram project, call for tenders again and take 20 to 30 per cent commissions,” he said.