Kaleshwaram to be made as tourism hub

Hyderabad: The Telangana government decided to spend Rs 1,476 crore on tourism and temple development during the year 2021-22 and proposed to take up 'Kaleshwaram Tourism Circuit' under the tourism department.

The government earmarked Rs 726 crore for the development of tourism and cultural sector and another Rs 750 crore for temple development. While addressing the Assembly on Thursday, Finance Minister Harish Rao said that the government was promoting the State's culture and traditions at national and international levels.

"Government is celebrating festivals like Bathukamma, Bonalu, Ramadan and Christmas as State festivals. Moreover, it is providing pensions to the aged artistes," said Harish. The State government has taken steps to develop facilities at tourist 62 spots across the State, Harish added.

He further said that the State Government has taken steps to develop facilities spots across the State. Some of the initiatives proposed in the previous Budget could not be implemented due to the sudden outbreak of the ongoing pandemic, claimed Harish.