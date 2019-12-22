Kapra: TDP to take up issues of Jammigadda

Kapra: The general body meeting of AS Rao Nagar division of TDP was held at BJR Colony in Jammigadda on Sunday. Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency President of the party Kandhikanti Ashok Kumar Goud presided over the meeting. He garlanded the statue of the party's founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and hoisted the party flag. The members discussed problems persisting of the colony.

They passed resolution to take the problems to the notice of concerned officials. TPD wing vice-president TGK Murthy, division president S Satish Babu, secretary SA Raheem, Padma, Chinna, B Venkatesh, Paramdhamaiah, Prasad, Ravindranath, SV Rao, Venkateshwarlu, Devineni Srinivas, M Srinivas, Satyanarayana, Nageshwara Rao, Krishna, Sandeep Goud and others were present.

