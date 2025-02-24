Karate kids bag honours

Wanaparthy: A black belt grading test was conductedat Narayana School in LB Nagar, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Students from God’s Own Warriors Show, affiliated to Khan Karate Academy in Kothakota mandal, participated and showcased remarkable talent, earning their black belts.

Cine hero Suman Talwar, who was the chief guest, presented the black belt certificates to the students. Among the recipients were M Vijay Kumar, K Durgaprasad Chari, Rachala Tarun, N Sai Divesh and Satya Simha, whom he specially congratulated. He conveyed special appreciation to their trainer Master MdIntiyaz for his dedicated coaching. Club founder Abdul Nabi expressed his gratitude. Several notable persons, including senior karate master Syed Sadashivam, along with Ashwak, Rafi, Khadri, Venkatesh, G Harish Yadav and Jafar Sadiq participated in the event.