Katragadda Prasuna reacts KTR’s comments on TDP presence in Telangana

Hyderabad : Former MLA and TDP Telangana vice-president Katragadda Prasuna reacted strongly to Minister KTR saying where is the presence of TDP in Telangana. She reminded that KCR's political life started with TDP. She mentioned that KCR has served many positions in TDP. She explained that it is the TDP that has given political power to the Badugu, weaker sections and women.



She was angry that the BRS government did not say a word on illegal cases filed against Chandrababu. Did MLC Kavitha not hold agitations with party leaders in Delhi and Maharashtra for fear of being arrested? she asked.

On the other hand, Chandrababu's National President Talari Srinivas sent postcards to the President from the post office of OU, condemning Chandrababu's arrest. Leaders of Telangana Kamma Political Union have alleged that along with AP CM Jagan, Telangana CM KCR and KTR also played a role in Chandrababu's arrest.