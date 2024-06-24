Kaushik challenges Ponnam over alleged fly ash scam

Hyderabad: Huzarabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy on Sunday challenged Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to swear in the name of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy, stating that he had not taken any money in the illegal transportation of fly ash and that he would apologise to him unconditionally.

The leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi stated his intention to visit the Apollo Venkateswara Swamy temple at 11 am on Wednesday.

He asked Minister Ponnam to join him there and take an oath, invoking God as a witness and affirming his innocence regarding the fly ash scam.

BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy also warned that if Minister Ponnam fails to appear at the temple on Wednesday, he will disclose additional information to the media at that same time.