Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US

Hyderabad: In an indirect dig at the BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, the Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday said what was the point in celebrations in America when the partys president was served notices.

In an informal interaction with the media here at her residence, Kavitha alleged that there was a conspiracy to merge the party with BJP. She targeted the party's top leaders on not taking any protest programs and limited to tweets. Today the anti-Telangana party is ruling in the state and there should be an action plan by the party but there is no such attempt. "The AP government is coming up with a project Banakacharla which will affect interests of the people of Telangana. Notices were served to KCR. What did the party do? The party should have protested. What is the use of celebrations in America when notices are served to party president," asked Kavitha.

The BRS leader demanded the party leadership to disclose the names of the people who leaked letter. "I wrote hundreds of letters to my father, what is the problem for you? Why you are showing your courage on me?" said Kavitha. She also questioned the working president on protest on Adani issue. When the Telangana Talli statue was changed the party leader wore t-shirts of Adani in the Assembly. Is Adani important to us or state issues," asked Kavitha. The BRS leader said that she raised the issues in party forum but the letter was leaked. Where is the secrecy? Who leaked the letter," she questioned.

Replying to a question, Kavitha said she didn't ask for the party post. ""I have not asked for party posts. I am crazy person like KCR. I am a fighter," said Kavitha, adding only KCR was leader.