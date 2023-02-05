Kavitha lashes out at Centre on paltry funds for schemes

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday criticised the BJP government stating that the Centre was changing the names of centrally-sponsored schemes but not increasing its share given to the States as part of those schemes.

Kavitha said that the Center would put additional burden on States by not providing enough funds for the implementation of the schemes. She said that the BJP's carelessness was clear as the Central government has not increased its share even by a single rupee with the wages of the mid-day meal workers.

The BRS government led by CM KCR has raised their salaries to Rs 3,000. The mid- day meal workers thanked MLC Kavitha on Saturday for increasing the amount to Rs 3,000. Speaking on this occasion, Kavitha said that the BJP government was limited to changing the names of the schemes only.

She criticised the entral government which changed the name of midday meal scheme to PM Poshan but did not increase its share given to the workers. She said the Telangana government had taken a bold decision by increasing it to Rs 3,000 and in this the Central government share was only Rs 600, the remaining Rs 2,400 is being borne by the State government, she said.

Kavitha said that the BRS government's policy was to ensure that all people live with dignity and as part of that the State government has increased the wages of the mid-day meal workers even though the central government has not cooperated.