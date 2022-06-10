KCR bats for Anna Hazare

Hyderabad : What will be the strategy of TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao about the Presidential election for which the schedule has been announced on Thursday? What are the options before him? It is learnt that KCR wants to mobilise support of all anti-BJP parties and put up a consensus candidate.

One of the names he suggests is said to be the social activist Anna Hazare. KCR is said to have discussed the possibility of fielding Anna Hazare during his meeting with former PM and JD (S) leader HD Deve Gowda, AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

The other option before the TRS is to support the official candidate if the BJP comes up with a well-known member who has good academic record from either SC or ST community. TRS leaders said 'KCR's decision with regard to the Presidential election will definitely have a political significance'.

The TRS, however, will not support the candidate to be fielded by the Congress-led UPA. KCR is also not in a mood to boycott the elections as it will send a wrong signal politically in future.

Party leaders claim that the name of the Opposition candidate for Presidential election will be the sensation which KCR has been talking about during his Delhi visit. The TRS, it may be mentioned here, had supported the BJP candidate Ram Nath Kovind last time.

KCR would be holding a meeting of party MPs, MLAs and leaders soon to discuss the possible candidates.