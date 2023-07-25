Live
KCR betrayed Telangana women: Renuka
Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed close to 50 lakh of Telangana women during the past nine years, by depriving them of schemes launched by the Congress government.
Hyderabad: Former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury on Monday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed close to 50 lakh of Telangana women during the past nine years, by depriving them of schemes launched by the Congress government. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, she asked why schemes supporting women were not being implemented by the BRS government, particularly the AbhayaHastam and Bangaru Talli, which supported the underprivileged. She found fault with the government for ‘betraying’ five lakh DWCRA groups across the State. “They were forced to repay loans under DWCRA. This government’s objective appears to be causing hardships to the weak,” she charged. Renuka sought answers from the government why the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Palvancha, developed by the Congress government, was shut down.