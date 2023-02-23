KCR goes into poll mode

Hyderabad: Speculations that the state government would go in for early polls got a new fillip with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao focussing on preparing the party for polls by hiring poll survey agencies and working on plans for largescale publicity of the welfare schemes being implemented by his government.

KCR, party sources said, has been holding meetings with senior leaders and the representatives of the survey agencies for some time now. He wants to assess the pulse of the voters first so that he can work out strategies to see that the BRS wins at least 100 seats in the ensuing Assembly elections. He is said to be analysing the performance of every MLA based on the inputs provided by the state Intelligence wing and feedback from local leaders. From now onwards, the survey reports will be taken into consideration to measure the BRS winning chances in each Assembly segment, sources said.

KCR will also speak to the MLAs about the issues in each Assembly constituency, focus on infighting within the party groups and will give them necessary directions. He will assess the party strengths and weaknesses in each constituency based on the survey reports.



BRS sources said as state BJP has been making a lot of noise, KCR will also take stock of the ground situation and evolve his strategies.

In the backdrop of this development, the BJP and Congress parties too seem to have jumped into action. It is learnt that they have also engaged some survey teams. The saffron party leaders said that they had already conducted some survey agencies and feel that they were in advantageous position in good number of constituencies. Poaching strong candidates from other parties, if need be, is the policy of the BJP, it is learnt.

The state Congress despite still being ridden with internal differences feels that it is on revival path. The party claims that this is the impression they got from the random surveys they had undertaken.

The TPCC will soon announce the names of the candidates so that they can jump into campaign and be ahead of rivals, sources said.