KCR hosts high tea for Meghalaya CM

Hyderabad: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma paid a courtesy call on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday.

Sources said that Sangma was keen to know the development programmes and welfare schemes implemented in Telangana from KCR in the courtesy meeting. KCR explained the flagship schemes executed by his government in the State to the CM of Meghalaya.

KCR hosted high tea for Sangma and held an informal talk. On the occasion, he also felicitated Meghalaya CM with shawl and a memento before the send off. Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudana Chari, MLA Rohit Reddy, Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, former union minister Venugopala Chari, BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan, K Vamsidhar Rao and others were also present.