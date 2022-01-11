KCR Implenting BJP Agenda: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy has demanded that the BJP government at the Centre initiate measures to scrap the GO 317 as it violates the provisions of the Presidential Order.

Revanth, who just recovered from Covid-19 for the second time, was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday. The TPCC chief said that the Congress party, irrespective of whether it was in power or not, always worked for the benefit of common people. He said that the Congress party had identified the problems being faced by the people and sought their immediate resolution. However, he said that the TRS and BJP were not exploring solutions, but dragging on public issues to extract political gains.

Revanth said that the GO 317, meant for allocation and transfer of government employees and teachers, was issued as per the Presidential Order which was introduced during the previous Congress regime to do justice with the people of Telangana. The Union Government could get the GO 317 scrapped by referring it to the President of India.

He said four BJP MPs, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, could make a representation with the President seeking scrapping of GO 317. Instead of finding an immediate solution to the problem, which so far claimed lives of several employees and teachers, the BJP is politicising the issue, he said, adding that Bandi Sanjay had ridiculously promised that the BJP would scrap the GO if the party comes to power in 2023 elections.

Commenting on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's meeting with the Left party leaders, Revanth said KCR floated the rumors of a non-BJP and non-Congress front on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He pointed out that the CPI (M) had clearly announced its support to Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh polls. He challenged KCR to declare his support for Akhilesh Yadav's party in UP elections and also campaign against Yogi Adityanath. He said KCR was implementing the agenda given by Modi.