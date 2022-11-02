KCR in touch with Modi over hotline: Rahul

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a direct line of communication. Modi gives orders using the hotline and KCR implements them. TRS had been diverting important issues in Parliament whenever opposition raised them only to protect the Modi government, he said.

Speaking at a meeting at the Necklace Road, as part of Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rahul said both the Union Government and Telangana government ignored the plights of farmers, youth, small and medium traders. Farmers in Telangana are deprived of the minimum support price for their produce. Farm loans were not waived and instead the Centre introduced farm laws and snatched away their rights.

He further said educated youth were not getting jobs in Telangana as well as other states. Engineering graduates were forced to work as delivery boys as there were no job opportunities.

Rahul said the Prime Minister stopped talking about 2 crore jobs every year. KCR and Modi have weakened all systems. Modi's decision to demonetise, impose GST, and lockdown during the Corona pandemic resulted in the collapse of the job creation. Small and medium enterprises were badly affected.

He said Modi was interested in handing over everything to two corporate giants who are his favourites. Soon, he said, the Rajiv Gandhi International airport will be sold out to one of them. Roads, ports, airports, telecom, LIC which are the country's public assets have already been privatised. Here KCR government was exploiting the Dharani portal for the sale of lands, Rahul said.

Modi, who had criticised the UPA government on the prices of cooking gas and petrol, should answer how he had ruined the lives of poor and middle class. LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,100 and petrol rates in Hyderabad are around Rs 110 per litre.

He warned that Hyderabad which has earned the name of IT Hub may lose its importance if violence and hatred was allowed. Love and affection are the DNA of the Hyderabad city, and it should not be allowed to be affected at any cost, he added.