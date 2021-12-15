KCR invites Stalin for reopening of Yadadri 

Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with his family met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to sources, the meeting was more of a personal one though some brief discussion about the possibility of a third front is said to have figured. It is being stated that KCR had invited Stalin for the grand opening of the Yadadri temple in March.

Sources have further revealed that they exchanged views on the attempt to mobilise the federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP. In the past, Stalin had sought the support of TRS to oppose the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test and restore "the primacy of states" in education.

Stalin, it is learnt, suggested that TRS join hands with Congress led UPA at the national level. He explained to KCR how his party marginalised BJP in Tamil Nadu with the help of Congress. He felt that there was a need to strengthen UPA at the Centre by all regional parties if BJP was to be effectively countered.

KCR is learnt to have explained about the advantages of forming a third front which can be projected as an alternative to the two national parties in the country. However, it was just an exchange of ideas, sources added.