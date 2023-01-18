KCR & leaders take darshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers of two States of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Bhagwanth Mann along with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had darshan and special puja of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta on Wednesday.

The chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwanth Singh Mann, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others reached Yadadri at 11.10 am. The temple authorities received the guests with Maha Purna Kumbham. The Telangana Chief Minister explained about the construction specialties of the temple to the other chief ministers. The three chief ministers performed special puja in the sanctum sanctorum.





Live: Visit of CM Sri KCR and Chief Ministers of 3 States to Yadadri Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple https://t.co/BVrLWjKiTP — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 18, 2023





The temple authorities gave blessings (Veda Ashirvachanams), momentos and prasadam to the guests.

Ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MP J Santosh, MLC K Kavitha and others were also present.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI general secretary D Raja skipped darshan and stayed back in the presidential suite.

After having darshan, the guests left for Khammam, where the chief ministers are slated to launch phase-II of Kanti Velugu scheme at the new integrated Collectorate complex.

All leaders are going back to the guest house and soon after that they will leave for Khammam.