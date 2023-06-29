KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes to Telangana Warehouse Corporation Chairman and noted Telangana movement singer Saichand on Thursday



Chief Minister KCR Saichand who went to Saichand's residence in Gurranguda of Rangareddy district paid floral tributes and consoled his family members.

Saichand's wife mourned after seeing CM KCR as she could not bear the grief. CM KCR consoled Saichand's wife who was crying and assured them of support and said that that he will be there for them.