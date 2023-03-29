KCR prods officials to speed up implementation of schemes in State

Telangana State government has paced up the official process to implement the Gruhalakshmi scheme, under which the beneficiary will get Rs 3 lakh for constructing house in his own plot, second phase Sheep distribution and Podu land distribution programme. The government also decided to pay Rs 10,000 per acre compensation to the farmers who lost their crops in the recent untimely rains and Hailstorms.





Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao reviewed different issues ranging from issuance of pattas for podu lands to the sheep distribution scheme in the presence of Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials, The CM issued instructions to District Collectors to conduct a cluster-wise survey involving Agriculture Extension Officers and to submit a detailed report on the rain damage. The Chief Secretary was also directed to deposit the financial assistance directly into the farmers' bank accounts.





The Chief Minister directed the top officials to frame guidelines for the Gruhalakshmi scheme and issue them at the earliest. KCR enquired about the preparedness of the administration for issuing pattas to beneficiaries. Officials informed that pass books pertaining to four lakh acres to be handed over to 1.55 lakh beneficiaries were already printed and ready for distribution. With the officials stating that they were prepared to launch distribution of pattas for podu lands, the Chief Minister said a date would be announced shortly for beginning the exercise.





For the second phase of the sheep distribution programme across the State, the Chief Minister directed District Collectors to begin the programme soon and clarified that sheep procurement would be taken up under the authority of respective District Collectors. Accordingly, the procurement and distribution of sheep should be taken up, he said. The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 1 crore from the Chief Minister's Special Fund for conducting the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavalu at Bhadrachalam as part of Sri Rama Navami festivities on Thursday. Due to the Covid impact, the Bhadrachalam temple management had suffered huge revenue losses during the last two years. Following an appeal from the Endowments Department, the Chief Minister decided to release the funds. He directed officials to perform the Sri Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam on a grand scale.



