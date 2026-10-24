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KCR set to play key role in national politics

In Short

BRS working president asserts KCR will return as Telangana Chief Minister while accusing Congress and BJP MPs of colluding against regional interests

BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a gathering of party leaders from Amberpet constituency on Friday
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BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressing a gathering of party leaders from Amberpet constituency on Friday

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Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao stated on Friday that party president K Chandrashekar Rao is set to play a pivotal role in national politics, asserting that regional political forces outside the Congress and BJP will emerge as significant national players.

Addressing a gathering of party leaders from Amberpet constituency, KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that KCR would return as Chief Minister of Telangana, noting that all sections of society, allegedly betrayed by the ruling Congress administration, were looking towards the BRS for leadership.

KT Rama Rao claimed that public perception was shifting toward KCR's vision of a political alliance excluding both major national parties. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing the country into crisis and argued that the Congress lacked a viable alternative agenda.

Commenting on Rahul Gandhi, the BRS leader asserted that despite political support, his efforts would yield little national impact. He added that because the Congress had failed the nation, youth were rising against the ruling BJP, demonstrating that while the government could intimidate political opposition, it could not suppress young citizens. He described the BJP as being at its weakest point in a decade.

In the state context, KT Rama Rao alleged that Congress and BJP MPs in Telangana were actively collaborating against regional interests, focusing entirely on targeting KCR and himself rather than serving the electorate.

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress leadership of delaying local body elections, including MPTC, ZPTC, and municipal corporation polls, due to fear of political defeat. Drawing parallels to 2017 when the party secured a century by winning 100 seats, KT Rama Rao expressed certainty that BRS would sweep municipal corporation elections whenever held.

Concluding his address, he urged party cadres to maintain close coordination and work unitedly on every stage of the upcoming Graduates constituency elections, from voter enrollment drives to polling operations.

K Chandrashekar
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K Chandrashekar

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K Chandrashekar is an experienced content creator/journalist specialising in political and general reporting. With over two decades of writing expertise, he handles or contributes towards political, health and transport sectors. Chandrashekar has completed his post-graduation from SD Signodia College/ Osmania University (with a specialization in Commerce). When not immersed in writing, he/she can be found spending time listening to music. Chandrashekar is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing articles. With over 20 years of experience, he has honed her/his craft in various genres, including entertainment or crime or education. Chandrashekar's diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched her/his writing with unique perspectives

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KT Rama RaoK Chandrashekar RaoBharat Rashtra SamithiNon Congress Non BJP FrontTelangana Local Body Elections
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