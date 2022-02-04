KCR should be declared traitor for seeking new Constitution

Hyderabad: State Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao be declared an anti-national and a traitor as the latter dared to call for a new Constitution and tried to malign the 'godly' image of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

"There is no denying the fact that the Constitution of India, which was impeccably drafted by the visionary extraordinaire and apostle of equality, Dr BR Ambedkar, ranks amongst the country's most sacred of books.

Dr Ambedkar is more than just a Dalit icon given the change he had brought across various spheres. Although a proponent of modernity, the great man crusaded against social discrimination, economic alienation and political isolation so that India could stand out as an exemplary Republic, where there was no class discrimination but all-round equality. If that is the extraordinary reverence he commands and one who is considered as a 'messiah' by millions of Indians, then here we have a politician who is making a mockery of such an illustrious luminary," Revanth said in a media statement released on Thursday.

The Congress leader alleged that KCR was behaving like a dora (dictator), bringing the Indian political system to an all-time low with his shameful remarks on the Constitution and Dr Ambedkar. The TPCC chief said that the Congress party has been reiterating that KCR was only enacting the drama written by BJP high command. He said KCR has only tried to play to the galleries by mentioning that the NDA government was making amendments to implement their hidden agenda. "The whole world knows that he is merely running a BJP government in Telangana by dancing to the tunes of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and their likes," he said.

Revanth alleged that the CM has never been a friend of Dalits and has always ignored them and their welfare. To him, they are just a vote-bank that needs to be cultivated to serve his greed for power. His much-trumpeted Dalit Bandhu scheme is also meant to cheat the people of the State. "It is not for the love of Dalits but is his way of buying their votes. People are not fools as they have seen his true colours," he said.