KCR summons MLAs, MLCs for brainstorming meet tomorrow

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao would be holding a meeting of the legislature party on Tuesday ahead of the budget session starting from March 12.

The BRS chief would be issuing necessary instructions to the party MLAs and MLCs on the strategy to be adopted and issues to be taken up in the ensuing Assembly sessions during the meeting. The party MLAs and MLCs have been asked to attend the meeting at 1 pm at Telangana Bhavan on March 11.

There are talks that the BRS chief is likely to attend the budget sessions. The BRS chief has been facing criticism from the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not attending the Assembly. Revanth Reddy has urged the Leader of Opposition to take part in the discussions in the Assembly and give answers on his ten year rule in the State. KCR has been staying away from attending the Assembly since the Congress government came into power. He had attended the sessions only for a brief time on the day of presentation of the state budget.