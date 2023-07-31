Live
Just In
KCR to chair Cabinet meeting today
Key issues to be discussed and crucial decisions to be taken during the meeting
Hyderabad: A cabinet meeting will be held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister KCR. The meeting will begin at 2 PM this afternoon at the Secretariat. In this meeting, many issues will be discussed and key decisions will be taken.
Expansion of currently implemented schemes and completion of pending works will be discussed. During the last elections, KCR gave promises like unemployment benefits. These will be discussed in today's meeting.
There is also a chance to discuss issues related to new promises to be made in the next election. Grilahakshmi, second installment for Dalits, BCs and Minorities. There is a possibility to discuss issues like financial assistance of lakhs, implementation of PRC for government employees, increase in salary for RTC employees, waiver of crop loans. About 40 to 50 issues are discussed and key decisions are taken.