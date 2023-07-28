KCR to take ' Mega Decisions ' in Cabinet Meeting on July 31

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao convened state Cabinet meeting at Dr. BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on July 31 ( Monday).

The state cabinet will discuss about 40 to 50 issues. The cabinet will also review the floods and the measures being taken by the State Government following heavy to very heavy rains recived by the state.

In the wake of the farming community is busy with agricultural activities in the current season, the Cabinet will assess the conditions that have arisen in the agriculture sector due to untimely rains and the alternative agricultural policies needs to be adopted to protect the farmers in the meeting.

The cabinet will assess the damage of roads due to overflowing of Canals and Rivulets and it's impact on road transportation. The Cabinet will take decisions to restore the damaged road network on a war footing.

The cabinet will discuss the issues related to the TSRTC. The enhancement of the salaries of RTC employees etc will be among the issues to be discussed by the state cabinet and take appropriate decisions.