KCR will contest from home turf Gajwel, declares Harish

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday announced the candidature of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Gajwel Assembly constituency as he has called upon the voters to ensure KCR’s victory with over 1 lakh majority in the next election.

Harish Rao was addressing a gathering of leaders from Congress who joined BRS at Gajwel, the constituency represented by Chandrashekar Rao. Harish Rao said that CM KCR had repaid to the people of Gajwel by taking up development works and serving them.

“You are indebted to the work done by CM KCR in the constituency and you should repay this by ensuring a majority of more than one lakh in the next election,” said Harish Rao.

The party is yet to announce candidates officially, but in some constituencies the senior leaders are appealing for ensuring victory of the incumbent. Party leaders including BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao were seeking voters to ensure victories of the candidates such as Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru, Bhupal Reddy from Narayankhed, V Srinivas Goud from Mahabubnagar, AllaVenkateshwar Reddy from Devarakadra, Padi Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad and others. Listing out the development works in the constituency, Harish Rao said that Coca Cola factory was coming up at Gajwel and this was because they saw availability of water from Kondapochamma Sagar. Similarly, a big rice mill was coming up at Wargal, which would be equal to 100 rice mills of Gajwel as around 300 to 400 lorries of rice would be coming at this. There are many check dams constructed in the constituency by the CM.