KCR winning horses scan makes BRS MLAs jittery

Hyderabad: Having completed the constitutional obligation of holding the monsoon session of the Assembly which also happens to be the last session before the Assembly elections, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has now taken up micro analysis of the party candidates for each constituency.

The BRS chief is scrutinising the survey reports to understand the pulse of the people in each constituency regarding the performance of the MLA and his popularity among the people. He is learnt to be making an in-depth analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the present MLA and winning chances. He wants to identify the seats where the sitting MLAs are facing rough weather. Sources said that this exercise would last for about a week before he decides on who the winning horses are and finalises the list of candidates. The BRS wants to announce the list of all 119 seats it would be contesting in one go by the end of August.

The survey reports so far, it is said, indicate that the party was facing an anti-incumbency factor in about 50 Assembly seats.

It is said the sitting MLAs in many of these constituencies had failed to remain connected with the people. BRS now has 101 members in the Assembly.

KCR is also analysing the strength and popularity of opposition candidates in each constituency and will plan the strategies accordingly.



Another problem KCR would have to overcome now is growing group politics. There were also some constituencies where party MLAs were allegedly facing corruption charges and landed into controversies like harassment of women and ignoring the welfare of some communities.

While this exercise of the Chief Minister is keeping the MLAs, whose graph was not so good, on tenterhooks, the speculations within the party senior leaders is that KCR may not replace more than 20 sitting MLAs lest it may lead to internal bickering and party may have to face the menace of rebel candidates.

BRS leaders feel that an effective strategy will ensure that the pink party would get over 100 seats. They claim that while the BJP has almost withdrawn from the race, the Congress is ridden with internal squabbles and cannot challenge the BRS.