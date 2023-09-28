Khairatabad Ganesh organisers express displeasure over police

Hyderabad: Ganesh immersions are underway in Hyderabad. Khairatabad Mahaganapati Shobhayatra, which has been worshiped for 11 days, started in the morning. Khairatabad Shobhayatra started ahead of schedule. For the first time in the history of Khairatabad Ganesh, immersion is likely to be completed within 12 hours.



Mahaganapati will reach crane number 4 at 11 in am. Bada Ganesh immersion will be completed at 12 noon. After that, the immersion programme of the rest of Ganeshas will be held.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the festival are expressing their displeasure over the rush of the police. The organizers of the festival are expressing their impatience over the initiation of the immersion programme without the devotees taking part in the Shobhayatra.

On the other hand, mass pilgrims are reaching Tank Bund and NTR Marg. In this order, there was a traffic jam near Crane No. 4 where Mahaganapati immersion takes place in Khairatabad. After this, the police immediately started clearing the traffic.

In the past, after the Ganesha immersion in the twin cities, the Khairatabad Ganesha immersion was held at the end.

Meanwhile.. this time the police did not give permission to the band in Khairatabad procession. Balapur Ganesha procession has also begun.