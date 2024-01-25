Live
Kharge to address BLAs meeting today at LB Stadium
Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be addressing the party’s Booth Level Agents (BLA) who will be participating in first ever major event of Congress after Assembly elections today at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.
As the PCC gears up for Lok Sabha polls, the party leadership has given a call to the party's rank and file to attend this major event. From BLAs to Booth Presidents, Village Presidents, City Presidents, Mandal Presidents, Block Presidents, DCC Presidents, PCC members, Sarpanchas, MPTCs, MPPs, ZPTCs, Municipal Councillors, Municipal Chairmans and others will be attending the event. The event will be presided over by Chief Minister and PCC president, A Revanth Reddy, while Kharge will be the chief guest.
