Kharge welcomes top BRS leaders into Congress

Hyderabad: Scores of top leaders including Malkajgiri MLA, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son Rohith, former Nakrekal MLA, Vemula Veeresham, and others joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Amongst those who joined include former Bhongir DCC president Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy and former BSP leader Nakka Prabhakar Goud. During the event held at Kharge’s residence in Delhi AICC (TS) incharge, ManikraoThakre, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, and former Khammam MP, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy were present. While Mynampally who has resigned from BRS to ensure his son Mynampally Rohith gets a chance to contest from the Medak Assembly constituency also makes sure his close aide Prabhakar Goud who had contested from Medchal from the BSP ticket in 2018 gets another chance this time from Congress.

The Bhongir leader Anil Kumar recently met PCC Chief A Revanth Reddy at the former’s residence and is another hopeful from the Bhongir constituency this time. He returned to the party within two months after joining the BRS party. Veeresham who was ignored by BRS this time is hopeful of contesting from Nakrekal from the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls.