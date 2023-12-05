Live
Kishan congratulates MLA Raja Singh
Hyderabad: Union minister & BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited the residence of the party MLA Raja Singh and congratulated him on his hat-trick win from Goshamahal assembly constituency.
Speaking on the occasion, Kishan Reddy said Raja Singh was a prominent leader, who carved a niche for himself in the State for many days. “My heartiest congratulations to Raja Singh for winning the assembly elections for the third consecutive time with the blessings of the people while continuing his fight against the atrocities of Majlis party. In this assembly election, the leaders of the Majlis stood on one side and the BRS leaders on the other side to defeat Raja Singh. Asaduddin and KCR had hatched conspiracies, but with strong faith and courage, their conspiracies were foiled. Despite the misuse of power and the expenditure of crores of rupees, it is dharma, justice and national ideology that has won here,” he added.
He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Goshamahal for supporting and ensuring the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the face of many conspiracies in Goshamahal assembly seat.
He also expressed his special gratitude to the party workers, who worked for the victory of Raja Singh. He said the party would utilise the services of Raja Singh fully to further expand the party. He said they all would work for the victory of the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.