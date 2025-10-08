Kishan highlights Centre’s cotton procurement measures

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has reiterated the Centre’s commitment to ensuring smooth and transparent cotton procurement for farmers across Telangana. Speaking on key issues surrounding the cotton marketing season, Reddy, in the national capital on Tuesday, emphasized that the Central government is fully prepared to purchase cotton down to the last kilogram, assuring farmers that they need not face any hardship during the process.

He stated that last year, the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procured nearly 80% of the cotton produced in Telangana, and similar efforts will be made this season. However, he urged the state government to take responsibility for reducing moisture content in cotton before it reaches procurement centers and to create awareness among farmers about the importance of maintaining quality standards.

Reddy acknowledged that procurement challenges arise annually but affirmed that the Centre consistently works to resolve them. He recently met with Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh and held discussions with the CCI Chairman to address current concerns.

To streamline market operations and avoid congestion, Reddy announced the launch of a new mobile application that allocates time slots for farmers to bring their produce to market yards. This system aims to prevent bottlenecks at ginning mills and reduce the influence of middlemen and corruption. Under the new guidelines, payments will be made directly to farmers’ bank accounts through CCI.

Despite global cotton prices being low, Reddy assured that the Centre is taking steps to protect Indian farmers from financial losses. He called on the Telangana government to utilize MGNREGS funds to support moisture reduction efforts and questioned why high-density cotton plantation seeds, which can triple farmer income, are not being promoted in the state. He noted that repeated requests from the Centre have gone unanswered and urged the state to respond proactively.

The Minister appealed to farmers to ensure that cotton brought to procurement centers contains less than 12% moisture. He cautioned against rejecting high-moisture produce outright and stressed that the Centre is providing all necessary funds, technology, and infrastructure for cotton procurement. He called on the state government to cooperate by fulfilling basic responsibilities for farmer welfare.

Reddy also advised farmers not to rush into selling their cotton at lower prices in open markets. He assured that farmer committees and officials at 122 procurement centers are available to address grievances promptly. Advanced moisture measurement machines have also been deployed to ensure accuracy and fairness in procurement.