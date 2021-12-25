Kishan pitches for Science City in Hyderabad, seeks CM's intervention

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy had sought the intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to send a proposal to the Centre for setting up a Science City in Hyderabad.

In a letter to CM KCR, Kishan said, "The Centre feels that Hyderabad, the City of Science and the capital of one of the most tech-savvy States in India, is an ideal location for setting up a Science City." Kishan Reddy said that the Science City, once established, would become a popular tourist attraction, besides providing an experiment-based immersive learning ambience to people to inculcate a spirit of inquiry, foster creative talent and create scientific temper in the community as a whole. "It's a two-pronged channel of communication exhibits and activities. It focuses on frontier areas of science and technology and edutainment. It shall be financially self-sustainable. The Science City shall be conceptualised in such a manner that it attracts students, families, tourists and the general public. It will use the state-of-the-art communication tools and technology in its presentation," the letter read.

With many R&D scientific institutes of national importance like CCMB, IICT, CFSL, CDFD, NGRI, NIN, INCOIS, IIT, DMRL etc already in city, the Minister felt that setting up a science city in Hyderabad would be complimentary to the state-of-the-art science museum to rekindle the young minds and develop their interest in science. Against this backdrop, Kishan Reddy asked CM KCR's intervention to consider sending a proposal to the Centre for establishing a Science City in the State capital, adding that it would immensely benefit young minds apart from making the city another hub for scientific innovation in future.