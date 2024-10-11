Kishan Reddy, Ch Vidyasagar condole death of Ratan Tata

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and former Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao condoled the death of the country’s top industrialist, Ratan Tata.

In a message on Thursday, Kishan Reddy said that the country has lost a rare jewel that inspired generations of people in the country. Expressing condolences, he said that other than industries, Ratan Tata’s initiatives to expand into technology, automobiles, power, and other sectors have provided employment to lakhs of families.

“Ratan Tata’s continuous emphasis on innovation and modernity has remained a guiding force in the country’s industrial development. Besides, he stood as a role model for the industrial sector in the world. He also brought international recognition to the Indian industrial enterprise. His simple life and social development initiatives remain an inspiration to future generations, and his death is a great loss not only to the country but also to the country’s industrial sector,” he added.

Ch Vidyasagar Rao said that Ratan Tata was known for his social development and service activities. “He was a rare star who shined in every sector he entered into. The country has lost a rare gem and an epitome of simple living and serving with compassion to all living beings. Ratan Tata remains a role model for showing how industrialists could lead social development in the country by spending from their profits,” he said.