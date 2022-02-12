Kishan Reddy hails hike in CRIF funds to Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Roads Nitin Gadkari for allocating funds to Telangana during the current financial year under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

In a statement, Reddy said the Centre allocated Rs 262 crore during 2020-21, as against Rs 878.55 crore for the financial year 2021-22. He said 48 road works in 24 districts of the State to an extent of 611.551 km with an outlay of Rs 878.55 crore have been sanctioned.

According to the minister, Gadkari will be visiting Telangana to review and speed up the pace of ongoing national highway works taken up with thousands of crore. Reddy said the minister would inaugurate new roads and lay foundation for new works. The Centre directed the State government to complete the work sanctioned with funding from CRIF within 24 months, he stated